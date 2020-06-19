All apartments in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH
12 South Broadway Street,
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

12 South Broadway Street,

12 South Broadway Street · (513) 737-2640
Location

12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH 45426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 South Broadway Street, · Avail. Jun 26

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12 South Broadway Street, Available 06/26/20 12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, an updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has w/d hook-up. Outside you will find a storage shed, on street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5807687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 South Broadway Street, have any available units?
12 South Broadway Street, has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 South Broadway Street, have?
Some of 12 South Broadway Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 South Broadway Street, currently offering any rent specials?
12 South Broadway Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 South Broadway Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 South Broadway Street, is pet friendly.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, offer parking?
No, 12 South Broadway Street, does not offer parking.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 South Broadway Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, have a pool?
No, 12 South Broadway Street, does not have a pool.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, have accessible units?
No, 12 South Broadway Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 South Broadway Street, has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 South Broadway Street, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 South Broadway Street, has units with air conditioning.
