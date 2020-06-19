Amenities

12 South Broadway Street, Available 06/26/20 12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, an updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has w/d hook-up. Outside you will find a storage shed, on street parking and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



