Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sylvania, OH

Finding an apartment in Sylvania that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Sylvania
1 Unit Available
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3438 sqft
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room.
Results within 1 mile of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
670 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2017 The Bluffs
2017 The Bluffs, Lucas County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4020 sqft
This property comes with a seperate 1 bedroom apartment above the garage with full kitchen and bath. Move in ready mid June! One of a kind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Finished basement with theater room.

1 of 1

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.
Results within 10 miles of Sylvania
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sylvania, OH

Finding an apartment in Sylvania that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

