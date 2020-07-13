Cherry Tree Village Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Detached garages and surface parking available. $35/month per garage space. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Detached garages and surface parking available. $35/month per garage space. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $35/month (single), $70/month (double)