Home
/
Strongsville, OH
/
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Cherry Tree Village Apartments

9650 Cherry Tree Dr · (440) 218-8203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH 44136

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 21

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 13

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 8

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Tree Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Discover how good life can be at Cherry Tree Village Apartments in Strongsville, OH. Our stately, colonial-influenced architecture is ideally suited to the expansive landscaped grounds complete with a serene lake and water-side picnic grounds. Our peaceful setting is a perfect get away, yet still offers easy access to Cleveland and everything Northeast Ohio has to offer. We invite you to come and see and for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Detached garages and surface parking available. $35/month per garage space. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Surface lot. Detached garages and surface parking available. $35/month per garage space. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $35/month (single), $70/month (double)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have any available units?
Cherry Tree Village Apartments has 31 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have?
Some of Cherry Tree Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherry Tree Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cherry Tree Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherry Tree Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cherry Tree Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cherry Tree Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cherry Tree Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
