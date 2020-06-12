/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Strongsville, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Results within 1 mile of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Results within 5 miles of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
Results within 10 miles of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 of 19
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
311 Bucknell Ct
311 Bucknell Ct, Broadview Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available for rent in New Hampton! Open first floor layout w/ 2 story foyer, vaulted great room, spacious eat-in kitchen offering all appliances & a convenient powder room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 08:15pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
Similar Pages
Strongsville 1 BedroomsStrongsville 2 BedroomsStrongsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStrongsville 3 BedroomsStrongsville Accessible Apartments
Strongsville Apartments with BalconyStrongsville Apartments with GarageStrongsville Apartments with GymStrongsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStrongsville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH