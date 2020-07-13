Chestnut Lake Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse game room key fob access playground pool table

WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Live comfortably in your spacious Chestnut Lake Apartment. Here you'll find a welcoming combination of roomy apartments nestled in the open countryside amid soaring trees and a shimmering lake. Our tranquil setting is the ideal location for quick access to Southpark mall, restaurants, Metroparks and everything the area has to offer. Come home to Chestnut Lake and discover how good Strongsville apartment living can be.