Chestnut Lake Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Chestnut Lake Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
17721 Whitney Rd · (440) 218-8104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free rent when you lease and move-in before 7/31/20!* Terms and conditions apply.
Location

17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Jul 31

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 23

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 3

$762

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. Jul 28

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 22

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Aug 2

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Lake Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
game room
key fob access
playground
pool table
WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Live comfortably in your spacious Chestnut Lake Apartment. Here you'll find a welcoming combination of roomy apartments nestled in the open countryside amid soaring trees and a shimmering lake. Our tranquil setting is the ideal location for quick access to Southpark mall, restaurants, Metroparks and everything the area has to offer. Come home to Chestnut Lake and discover how good Strongsville apartment living can be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $299-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Detached parking, open parking, unassigned parking and garages available. There is a 2 open parking and 2 unassigned parking spaces free with each home. Garage parking is $35 for a half of the garage & $70 for a full garage. Please call for more details. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $70/month, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have any available units?
Chestnut Lake Apartments has 42 units available starting at $718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chestnut Lake Apartments have?
Some of Chestnut Lake Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Lake Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One month free rent when you lease and move-in before 7/31/20!* Terms and conditions apply.
Is Chestnut Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chestnut Lake Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Lake Apartments has a pool.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Lake Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Chestnut Lake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chestnut Lake Apartments has units with air conditioning.
