Chestnut Lake Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $299-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Detached parking, open parking, unassigned parking and garages available. There is a 2 open parking and 2 unassigned parking spaces free with each home. Garage parking is $35 for a half of the garage & $70 for a full garage. Please call for more details. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $70/month, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).
Storage Details: Detached garage: $70/month