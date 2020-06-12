/
3 bedroom apartments
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stow, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
Results within 1 mile of Stow
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
Results within 5 miles of Stow
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1617 Osage Avenue
1617 Osage Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
Goodyear Heights Home. Nice and quiet 3 bed 1 bath Cape Cod style home with kitchen appliances. Basement adds extra space. This is a warm and cozy home on a great street. WE DO NOT PUT OUR HOMES ON CRAIGSLIST! Please apply at www.dalrentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Lightning Lane
34 Lightning Lane, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1581 7th St
1581 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1360 sqft
Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.
Results within 10 miles of Stow
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1380 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1269 sqft
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air (RLNE5845971)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
1163 Packard Dr
1163 Packard Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.
