1416 Sheffield Road - 4

patio / balcony parking

Welcome home to this spacious and sunny upstairs 3bed/ 1 bath unit in South Euclid conveniently located right off Mayfield road.

As well as 3 bedrooms, it also features a large living room with an enclosed front porch, dining room with cute built-ins and an eat-in kitchen.

Freshly painted in neutral colors, and with its own entrance, this one won't last long.

Rent is $1000/ month, and this includes water/sewer and trash. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays for lawn care and snow removal.



There is off street parking for tenants.



A security deposit equal to the first months rent is required.



No Pets

Section 8 considered

No Smoking Lease



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and we require a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so.

We do not accept evictions in the past 5 years.