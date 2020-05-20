All apartments in South Euclid
1416 Sheffield Road - 4

1416 Sheffield Road · (234) 901-3932
Location

1416 Sheffield Road, South Euclid, OH 44121

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Welcome home to this spacious and sunny upstairs 3bed/ 1 bath unit in South Euclid conveniently located right off Mayfield road.
As well as 3 bedrooms, it also features a large living room with an enclosed front porch, dining room with cute built-ins and an eat-in kitchen.
Freshly painted in neutral colors, and with its own entrance, this one won't last long.
Rent is $1000/ month, and this includes water/sewer and trash. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays for lawn care and snow removal.

There is off street parking for tenants.

A security deposit equal to the first months rent is required.

No Pets
Section 8 considered
No Smoking Lease

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and we require a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so.
We do not accept evictions in the past 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

