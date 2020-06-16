All apartments in Solon
37720 Aurora Road
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:53 PM

37720 Aurora Road

37720 Aurora Road · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37720 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The kitchen has new cabinets and granite counters as well as stainless steel appliances. The massive main floor is great for entertaining. The finished attic can be used as a fifth bedroom or an office. The fenced in back yard could be great for children.

- Housing Vouchers not accepted at this time.
- Washer/Dryer hookups available. Units included for additional price.
- Snowplowing/mowing responsibility of Resident.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 5/3/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

