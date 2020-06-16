37720 Aurora Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The kitchen has new cabinets and granite counters as well as stainless steel appliances. The massive main floor is great for entertaining. The finished attic can be used as a fifth bedroom or an office. The fenced in back yard could be great for children.



- Housing Vouchers not accepted at this time.

- Washer/Dryer hookups available. Units included for additional price.

- Snowplowing/mowing responsibility of Resident.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 5/3/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.