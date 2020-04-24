Amenities

11139 Spinner Avenue, Available 04/24/20 11139 Spinner Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharoville, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new windows, updated flooring, updated bathrooms, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a basement. Outside you will find a patio, a nice sized yard, and street parking. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



(RLNE5687251)