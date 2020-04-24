All apartments in Sharonville
11139 Spinner Avenue,

11139 Spinner Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

11139 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville, OH 45241
Sharonville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11139 Spinner Avenue, · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11139 Spinner Avenue, Available 04/24/20 11139 Spinner Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharoville, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new windows, updated flooring, updated bathrooms, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled open kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, and a basement. Outside you will find a patio, a nice sized yard, and street parking. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

(RLNE5687251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have any available units?
11139 Spinner Avenue, has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have?
Some of 11139 Spinner Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11139 Spinner Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
11139 Spinner Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11139 Spinner Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 11139 Spinner Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, offer parking?
No, 11139 Spinner Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11139 Spinner Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have a pool?
No, 11139 Spinner Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 11139 Spinner Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11139 Spinner Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Does 11139 Spinner Avenue, have units with air conditioning?
No, 11139 Spinner Avenue, does not have units with air conditioning.
