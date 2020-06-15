10915 Fernhill Drive,

Amenities

10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio. This one of a kind home has a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new laminate and hardwood flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, walk in closets, utility tub, family room, and a full basement. Outside you will find a patio which is perfect for entertaining and an on and off street parking. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



