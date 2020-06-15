All apartments in Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,

10915 Fernhill Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH 45241
Sharonville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10915 Fernhill Drive, · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio. This one of a kind home has a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new laminate and hardwood flooring, new paint, new roof, new windows, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, walk in closets, utility tub, family room, and a full basement. Outside you will find a patio which is perfect for entertaining and an on and off street parking. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have any available units?
10915 Fernhill Drive, has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have?
Some of 10915 Fernhill Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10915 Fernhill Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
10915 Fernhill Drive, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10915 Fernhill Drive, pet-friendly?
Yes, 10915 Fernhill Drive, is pet friendly.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 10915 Fernhill Drive, does offer parking.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10915 Fernhill Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have a pool?
No, 10915 Fernhill Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have accessible units?
No, 10915 Fernhill Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10915 Fernhill Drive, has units with dishwashers.
Does 10915 Fernhill Drive, have units with air conditioning?
No, 10915 Fernhill Drive, does not have units with air conditioning.
