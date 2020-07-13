/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
86 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rocky River, OH
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky River
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg
1 of 16
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1486 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Rocky River
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Rockport Square
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3620 West 129th St
3620 West 129th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1260 sqft
3620 W 129th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 -- Lovely & cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
West Boulevard
3594 West 102 Street
3594 West 102nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1081 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072385?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy updated 3BD home on Cleveland's West side. Updated Kitchen with Eat-in Area. Newly painted! New neutral carpet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rockport Square
1586 Winchester Ave
1586 Winchester Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
For rent is this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood close to dining, entertainment and public transportation. Laundry available on site and includes the second and third floor living space of this home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Puritas - Longmead
4460 West 139th Street
4460 West 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
816 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1858604?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy ALL ONE floor home! Updated kitchen with Eat-in area. Nice neutral carpet throughout. 3 Bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Edge
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1505 Blossom Park Avenue
1505 Blossom Park Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1282 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This two story Colonial in Lakewood was recently remodeled.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cudell
2136 W100 St
2136 W 100th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
- (RLNE5925746)
