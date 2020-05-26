4865 Highland Place Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home!



$1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

Minimum credit score requirement of 650

1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet fee

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.



This spacious colonial home has everything to offer, and offers tons of curb appeal! This home features a bright living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, a formal dining room, & an eat in kitchen boasting with natural light! Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space & all appliances for the resident to utilize. (Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher) The sliding glass doors lead to a lovely 3 seasons room! The living room has a beautiful accent wall, with built in shelving, and decorative fireplace/mantle. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, along with an en-suite bathroom! The 2 additional bedrooms are a great size, and offer tons of closet space! The basement is finished, and is great for entertaining guests! Property also offers an attached garage, as well!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.