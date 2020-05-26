All apartments in Richmond Heights
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:18 PM

4865 Highland Place Ct

4865 Highland Place Court · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home!

$1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
Minimum credit score requirement of 650
1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet fee
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

This spacious colonial home has everything to offer, and offers tons of curb appeal! This home features a bright living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, a formal dining room, & an eat in kitchen boasting with natural light! Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space & all appliances for the resident to utilize. (Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher) The sliding glass doors lead to a lovely 3 seasons room! The living room has a beautiful accent wall, with built in shelving, and decorative fireplace/mantle. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, along with an en-suite bathroom! The 2 additional bedrooms are a great size, and offer tons of closet space! The basement is finished, and is great for entertaining guests! Property also offers an attached garage, as well!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have any available units?
4865 Highland Place Ct has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4865 Highland Place Ct have?
Some of 4865 Highland Place Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 Highland Place Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Highland Place Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Highland Place Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4865 Highland Place Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4865 Highland Place Ct does offer parking.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Highland Place Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have a pool?
No, 4865 Highland Place Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have accessible units?
No, 4865 Highland Place Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 Highland Place Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Highland Place Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Highland Place Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
