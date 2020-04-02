All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Home
/
Reynoldsburg, OH
/
7620 Burkey Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

7620 Burkey Dr

7620 Burkey Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7620 Burkey Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7620 Burkey Dr, Reynoldsburg, Oh
OPEN HOUSE Sat 7/13/19 4:30-5:30 if needed.
Fully Renovated 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with full basement and carport.
Rent is $1,400.00 per month.
Section 8 is NOT accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses-Every Sat
Private showings-text your driver?s license or state ID to 1-614-546-6613 along with a selfie, and what address you want to see, along with your preferred day /time.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and it?s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Deposit to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Burkey Dr have any available units?
7620 Burkey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 7620 Burkey Dr have?
Some of 7620 Burkey Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Burkey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Burkey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Burkey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Burkey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Burkey Dr offers parking.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Burkey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr have a pool?
No, 7620 Burkey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 7620 Burkey Dr has accessible units.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 Burkey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 Burkey Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7620 Burkey Dr has units with air conditioning.
