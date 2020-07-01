All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Find more places like 7004 Shaulis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reynoldsburg, OH
/
7004 Shaulis Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:53 PM

7004 Shaulis Drive

7004 Shaulis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reynoldsburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7004 Shaulis Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Reynoldsburg! 1 car attached garage, large back yard, newer carpet & paint! Spacious bathroom! Washer and dryer included!

Reynoldsburg City Schools

2 pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month per pet charge.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,195 due within 48 hours of application approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have any available units?
7004 Shaulis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 7004 Shaulis Drive have?
Some of 7004 Shaulis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Shaulis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Shaulis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Shaulis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7004 Shaulis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Shaulis Drive offers parking.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7004 Shaulis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have a pool?
No, 7004 Shaulis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have accessible units?
No, 7004 Shaulis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 Shaulis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7004 Shaulis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7004 Shaulis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane
Reynoldsburg, OH 43004
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Similar Pages

Reynoldsburg 1 BedroomsReynoldsburg 2 Bedrooms
Reynoldsburg Apartments with GarageReynoldsburg Apartments with Parking
Reynoldsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University