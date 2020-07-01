7004 Shaulis Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Reynoldsburg! 1 car attached garage, large back yard, newer carpet & paint! Spacious bathroom! Washer and dryer included!



Reynoldsburg City Schools



2 pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month per pet charge.



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,195 due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.