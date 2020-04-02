All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

429 Fallriver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 Fallriver Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Huge Single Family | Finished Basement | Pets Welcome [Reynoldsburg] - Nearly 3,000 sqft of living space! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is a great home for a growing family or for those enjoy entertaining. First floor eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, 2 living areas, office and 4 season room! Large finished basement that can be used for a rec room or kids play room.Upstairs is a HUGE master suite with bathroom and attached bonus room - perfect for extra storage or walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bathroom. Deck overlooking wooded backyard and stream.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5018479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have any available units?
429 Fallriver Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 429 Fallriver Dr. have?
Some of 429 Fallriver Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Fallriver Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
429 Fallriver Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Fallriver Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Fallriver Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. offer parking?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have a pool?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have accessible units?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Fallriver Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Fallriver Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

