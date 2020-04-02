429 Fallriver Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Huge Single Family | Finished Basement | Pets Welcome [Reynoldsburg] - Nearly 3,000 sqft of living space! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is a great home for a growing family or for those enjoy entertaining. First floor eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, 2 living areas, office and 4 season room! Large finished basement that can be used for a rec room or kids play room.Upstairs is a HUGE master suite with bathroom and attached bonus room - perfect for extra storage or walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bathroom. Deck overlooking wooded backyard and stream.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5018479)