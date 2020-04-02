All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2271 Hughey Square Drive

2271 Hughey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Hughey Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice townhome with updates. First floor has all new laminate floors throughout living room and dining room. Has a 1/2 bath, galley kitchen with open bartop eating area, all SS appliances and oak cabinets. Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with 2 closets each, and full bath. Basement has 1 finished room, and 1 unfinished area for laundry and storage. Has all new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, and rear patio. reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 875 per month and 875 deposit for 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have any available units?
2271 Hughey Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Is 2271 Hughey Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Hughey Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Hughey Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive offer parking?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have a pool?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 Hughey Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2271 Hughey Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2271 Hughey Square Drive has units with air conditioning.
