1194 Roundelay Road East

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch. Update kitchen with lots of cabinet space which is attached to a dining room. Spacious living room. Bedrooms each have closet space which is great for storage. New carpet! Full basement with utility and storage space. Large fenced backyard backs up to JFK Park.



Sorry, no section 8!



$1,250 per month. $40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1250 due within 48 hours of application approval.



Smaller pets welcome with a one time $250 non refundable pet fee + $25 additional per month per pet (max 2).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.