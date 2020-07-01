All apartments in Reminderville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

10498 Herrington Dr

10498 Herrington Drive · (440) 821-8501
Location

10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH 44202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2520 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite. Also a laundry room and a dinette with views of water and large deck. Second floor has spacious large bedrooms, shared full bath and a large open loft. Basement boasts of a walk-out with views of the water, kitchenette, rec. room and a full bath. Award winning Aurora Schools! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10498 Herrington Dr have any available units?
10498 Herrington Dr has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10498 Herrington Dr have?
Some of 10498 Herrington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10498 Herrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10498 Herrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10498 Herrington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10498 Herrington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reminderville.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10498 Herrington Dr offers parking.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10498 Herrington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr have a pool?
No, 10498 Herrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 10498 Herrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10498 Herrington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10498 Herrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10498 Herrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
