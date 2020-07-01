10498 Herrington Dr

Amenities

Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite. Also a laundry room and a dinette with views of water and large deck. Second floor has spacious large bedrooms, shared full bath and a large open loft. Basement boasts of a walk-out with views of the water, kitchenette, rec. room and a full bath. Award winning Aurora Schools! Available immediately.