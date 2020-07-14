122 Walnut St 2

Amenities

Quiet Two Family Apartment - Property Id: 300597



Beautiful, newly remodeled property; new kitchen, all newly painted, new carpet, all updated lighting, and new bath shelving. Basement is shared with washer/dryer hook-up for each tenant. This is a quiet neighborhood, surrounded by single homes. We are looking for a quiet respectful tenant for our elderly first floor tenant. Close to Evendale GE and many other businesses. Can get to any location in the Cincinnati within 20-30 minutes. Close to all highways.

No Pets Allowed



