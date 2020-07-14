All apartments in Reading
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

122 Walnut St 2

122 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 Walnut Street, Reading, OH 45215
Reading

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Quiet Two Family Apartment - Property Id: 300597

Beautiful, newly remodeled property; new kitchen, all newly painted, new carpet, all updated lighting, and new bath shelving. Basement is shared with washer/dryer hook-up for each tenant. This is a quiet neighborhood, surrounded by single homes. We are looking for a quiet respectful tenant for our elderly first floor tenant. Close to Evendale GE and many other businesses. Can get to any location in the Cincinnati within 20-30 minutes. Close to all highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300597
Property Id 300597

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

