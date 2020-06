Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment located right on Main Street in downtown Ravenna, OH. 10 minutes from Kent State campus. Laundry in building. $700.00/month UTILITIES INCLUDED. Security Deposit of $700.00 and First Months Rent due at lease signing. No pets. Contact today for application which can be completed online. $35.00 application fee, anyone 18 or older who will be living in the unit must fill out an application, background check and be listed on the lease. 1 Year lease agreement. The move-in date is negotiable.