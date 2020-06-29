8951 Stonebridge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home opens to a large living room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan.



The Living room flows into the dining space and then to the full kitchen. Off of the kitchen is your laundry room and access to the two-car garage. Back off of the living room is the three-season room on one side of the front door and on the other is the study/bonus room. Down the hallway are the second bedroom and the first full bathroom. Near the fireplace in the living room is the entrance to the owner's suite with a large full bathroom and walk-in closet.