Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

8951 Stonebridge Pl

8951 Stonebridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

8951 Stonebridge Place, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home opens to a large living room with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan.

The Living room flows into the dining space and then to the full kitchen. Off of the kitchen is your laundry room and access to the two-car garage. Back off of the living room is the three-season room on one side of the front door and on the other is the study/bonus room. Down the hallway are the second bedroom and the first full bathroom. Near the fireplace in the living room is the entrance to the owner's suite with a large full bathroom and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have any available units?
8951 Stonebridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have?
Some of 8951 Stonebridge Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8951 Stonebridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8951 Stonebridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8951 Stonebridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8951 Stonebridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8951 Stonebridge Pl offers parking.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8951 Stonebridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have a pool?
No, 8951 Stonebridge Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 8951 Stonebridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8951 Stonebridge Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8951 Stonebridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8951 Stonebridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
