149 Trail Edge Circle

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by Monday, March 25th and receive 30 days rent free!



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room, a half bath, a laundry room, and access to the garage and deck. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes an entertainment room and unfinished storage space.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.