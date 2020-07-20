All apartments in Powell
Find more places like 149 Trail Edge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powell, OH
/
149 Trail Edge Circle
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:06 PM

149 Trail Edge Circle

149 Trail Edge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powell
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

149 Trail Edge Circle, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, March 25th and receive 30 days rent free!

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room, a half bath, a laundry room, and access to the garage and deck. On the second floor, we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes an entertainment room and unfinished storage space.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.

Do not miss your chance to secure this property!

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have any available units?
149 Trail Edge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 149 Trail Edge Circle have?
Some of 149 Trail Edge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Trail Edge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
149 Trail Edge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Trail Edge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Trail Edge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 149 Trail Edge Circle offers parking.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Trail Edge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have a pool?
No, 149 Trail Edge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have accessible units?
No, 149 Trail Edge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Trail Edge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Trail Edge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Trail Edge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065

Similar Pages

Powell 2 BedroomsPowell 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powell Accessible ApartmentsPowell Apartments with Balconies
Powell Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University