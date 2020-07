Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively upgraded home for rent in Pickerington. Updated kitchen with oak cabinets, laminate flooring and eat in space. Newer roof, deck, windows, HVAC carpet and patio door make this a must see. QUALIFICATIONS: No pets permitted. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Total household income must equal 3x monthly rent. No evictions, no felonies or sec 8.