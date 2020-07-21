All apartments in Pickerington
115 Hill Road South
115 Hill Road South

115 Hill Road South · No Longer Available
Location

115 Hill Road South, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Olde Pickerington Ranch Remodel Ready for You - 3 Bedroom
2 Full Baths
Living Rd.
Dinette area
Oak Cabinets
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Windows
New Roof
New Siding
Range
Refrigerator
Walk Out Basement
Finished Lower level with Large Family Room Area
Washer & Dryer Hook Ups
Full Bath
Lower Level Office
Big Deck off of Kitchen Overlooking Park Like Back Yard.
1 Car Attached Garage
Sq ft listed included full finished walk out basement

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE5031673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hill Road South have any available units?
115 Hill Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 115 Hill Road South have?
Some of 115 Hill Road South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hill Road South currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hill Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hill Road South pet-friendly?
No, 115 Hill Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 115 Hill Road South offer parking?
Yes, 115 Hill Road South offers parking.
Does 115 Hill Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Hill Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hill Road South have a pool?
No, 115 Hill Road South does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hill Road South have accessible units?
No, 115 Hill Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hill Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Hill Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Hill Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Hill Road South does not have units with air conditioning.
