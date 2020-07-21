115 Hill Road South

Olde Pickerington Ranch Remodel Ready for You - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Living Rd. Dinette area Oak Cabinets Granite Counter Tops Updated Windows New Roof New Siding Range Refrigerator Walk Out Basement Finished Lower level with Large Family Room Area Washer & Dryer Hook Ups Full Bath Lower Level Office Big Deck off of Kitchen Overlooking Park Like Back Yard. 1 Car Attached Garage Sq ft listed included full finished walk out basement
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
