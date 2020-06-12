/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
24 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Civic Center
35 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1227 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Detroit - Shoreway
7 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1114 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Gateway District
49 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Tremont
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1194 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gateway District
9 Units Available
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
3 Units Available
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1241 sqft
Mueller Lofts is the historic restoration of the 1922 Mueller Electric Building from an electric parts factory into 51 modern apartments with character.
Gateway District
16 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Avenue District
3 Units Available
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
