Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Redwood Oregon

4744 Navarre Ave · (833) 263-3661
Location

4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,286

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,324

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,374

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Oregon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
green community
guest parking
internet access
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached 1 or 2-Car Garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Oregon have any available units?
Redwood Oregon offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,286. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Oregon have?
Some of Redwood Oregon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Oregon currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Oregon is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Oregon pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Oregon is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Oregon offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Oregon offers parking.
Does Redwood Oregon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Oregon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Oregon have a pool?
No, Redwood Oregon does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Oregon have accessible units?
No, Redwood Oregon does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Oregon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Oregon has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Oregon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Oregon has units with air conditioning.
