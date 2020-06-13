Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Oregon, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
East Toledo
220 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Onyx
1 Unit Available
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3630 Watson Avenue
3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1168 sqft
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4118 Parrakeet Avenue
4118 Parrakeet Avenue, Toledo, OH
4 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
2-Story with 4 beds and 1.5 bath and full basement. Large living room w/decorative fireplace. Master bed has adjacent office or another bed option! Finished area in basement with additional storage and laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue
3713 Hazelhurst Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1352 sqft
Move in Ready!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath. Home completely remodeled and ready to be moved into. 1 car detached garage with fenced in backyard. Res-Room in basement. Formal living room and formal dining with built in cabinets. 1 year lease -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oregon, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oregon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

