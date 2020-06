Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Lovely refinished wood floors throughout this 1 bedroom unit! Enter into the living room, and just beyond that is the formal dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator, spacious pantry and room for a table. Full bath and bedroom in back. Basement offers washer and dryer hookups for each tenant as well as a storage room. Small common back yard. Parking is on-street. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and providing window AC if desired. A small pet may be considered. Available for move-in early April