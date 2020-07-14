4033 Edwards Road - 6

Amenities
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.
Separate bedroom.
Living room Kitchen combo.
Walk-in closet.
Clawfoot tub.
Spacious back yard perfect for your furry companion.
Laundry in building.
Common front porch and balcony access.
Air conditioning window unit provided.
Forced air heat.
Community garden.
Street parking only.
All applicants subject to a credit and background screening with a $30.00 non-refundable application and administration fee.
Apply now at boutique.managebuilding.com