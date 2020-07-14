4033 Edwards Road - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden on-site laundry

Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.



Separate bedroom.

Living room Kitchen combo.

Walk-in closet.

Clawfoot tub.

Spacious back yard perfect for your furry companion.

Laundry in building.

Common front porch and balcony access.

Air conditioning window unit provided.

Forced air heat.

Community garden.

Street parking only.



All applicants subject to a credit and background screening with a $30.00 non-refundable application and administration fee.



Apply now at boutique.managebuilding.com