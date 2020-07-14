All apartments in Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

4033 Edwards Road - 6

4033 Edwards Road · (513) 513-5131
Location

4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH 45209
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.

Separate bedroom.
Living room Kitchen combo.
Walk-in closet.
Clawfoot tub.
Spacious back yard perfect for your furry companion.
Laundry in building.
Common front porch and balcony access.
Air conditioning window unit provided.
Forced air heat.
Community garden.
Street parking only.

All applicants subject to a credit and background screening with a $30.00 non-refundable application and administration fee.

Apply now at boutique.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have any available units?
4033 Edwards Road - 6 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have?
Some of 4033 Edwards Road - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Edwards Road - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Edwards Road - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Edwards Road - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 offer parking?
No, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have a pool?
No, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have accessible units?
No, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4033 Edwards Road - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4033 Edwards Road - 6 has units with air conditioning.
