33 Apartments for rent in Northfield, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

Last updated April 15
1 Unit Available
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Results within 10 miles of Northfield
Last updated June 14
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 14
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 14
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Last updated June 14
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Last updated June 14
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

Last updated June 14
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.

Last updated June 14
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

Last updated June 14
Moreland
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd 17
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shaker - Property Id: 271088 Classic Shaker Hts Apt ,, hard wood floors, A/C, Easy access to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, see web site; SouthShaker.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4647 sqft
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.

Last updated June 14
Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.

Last updated June 14
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14
Lomond
1 Unit Available
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

Last updated June 14
Lomond
1 Unit Available
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 14
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

Last updated June 14
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3032 Woodbury Rd
3032 Woodbury Road, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1862 sqft
Single family Dutch Colonial in picturesque Shaker Heights neighborhood across from Woodbury Elementary School and Southerly Park. Well-kept home has remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northfield, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

