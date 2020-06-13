/
accessible apartments
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Royalton, OH
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
10900 Pearl Rd
10900 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
Studio
$750
718 sqft
Professional office space on first floor with handicap parking. Reception area with waiting room, 3 separate offices. Kitchenette, work station. Freshly painted and handicap bath.
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
4131 West Streetsboro Rd
4131 West Streetsboro Road, Richfield, OH
Studio
$3,000
2800 sqft
3600 sq. ft. office/retail space in the heart of Richfield, at the Northeast corner of Rt 303 & Rt 21. Close to major interstates (I-77, I-80 Ohio Turnpike, I-271). High-traffic area with a traffic count of 23,160 cars/day.
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.
