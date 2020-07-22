Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:48 PM

22 Apartments for rent in North Ridgeville, OH with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Ridgeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
Results within 5 miles of North Ridgeville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
20 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
11 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1655 Cedarwood Dr Apt 310
1655 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with an extra den/study space. Eat in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and a double oven for extra cooking space. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Garage space is provided.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of North Ridgeville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 02:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
3 Units Available
1817 S Nantucket (Nantucket Cove Apartments)
1817 North Nantucket Drive, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Masks are required for property viewings $35 application fee. Nantucket Cove Apartments is a private entrance comfortable apartment community consisting of one and two bedroom suites.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5719 S Nantucket Dr (Nantucket Apartments)
5719 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Masks are required for property viewings *$35 application fee With Madison Square, you get many resident perks. You’ll enjoy professional and neat landscaping, snow removal, daily grounds keeping, and common area housekeeping.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Village
26915 Normandy Rd
26915 Normandy Road, Bay Village, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1956 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath cape cod in the heart of Bay Village. Fully updated kitchen with solid surface counters, stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 Fully updated bathrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3455 sqft
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in North Ridgeville, OH

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Ridgeville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in North Ridgeville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Ridgeville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

