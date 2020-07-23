Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Canton, OH

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Results within 1 mile of North Canton

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Results within 5 miles of North Canton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4739 20th street NW Woodlawn Jackson Twp.
4739 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Lord Manor Apartments in Jackson Twp. Canton Ohio - Property Id: 6267 Nice location just a mile south of the Belden Village area but plain local schools.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
Results within 10 miles of North Canton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 Thackeray Ave NW, Apt 2800-C
2800 Thackeray Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
756 sqft
Tenant pays electric and water. Welcome to the Thackeray apartments! This lovely apartment is nestled back into a residential neighborhood in Jackson Twp.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in North Canton, OH

2 bedroom apartments in North Canton are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in North Canton near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in North Canton that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

