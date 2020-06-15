All apartments in Newburgh Heights
3963 East 42nd Street

3963 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3963 East 42nd Street, Newburgh Heights, OH 44105
South Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is SPACIOUS! This home is the entire first floor of a multi unit home. Features air conditioning, gas stove, fridge, private back porch, garage parking, and storage space! Freshly painted with brand new carpeting. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, no smoking and no housing vouchers or section 8 housing. Professionally managed by Keller Williams Citywide Property Management, all interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com. or call Karen at 440-759-0245 with questions!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3963 East 42nd Street have any available units?
3963 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newburgh Heights, OH.
What amenities does 3963 East 42nd Street have?
Some of 3963 East 42nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3963 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3963 East 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3963 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3963 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3963 East 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3963 East 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 3963 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3963 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3963 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3963 East 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3963 East 42nd Street has units with air conditioning.
