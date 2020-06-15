3963 East 42nd Street

Amenities

This renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is SPACIOUS! This home is the entire first floor of a multi unit home. Features air conditioning, gas stove, fridge, private back porch, garage parking, and storage space! Freshly painted with brand new carpeting. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, no smoking and no housing vouchers or section 8 housing. Professionally managed by Keller Williams Citywide Property Management, all interested applicants can fill out an application at www.neohiorents.com. or call Karen at 440-759-0245 with questions!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.