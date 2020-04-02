All apartments in Newark
Location

263 Hudson Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

Rent one side of this beautiful historic home with Victorian charm, less than one mile from shopping and dining in downtown Newark. They don't build houses like this any more! You'll love the cheery yellow siding, covered front porch, and large back deck. Inside, rich wood details stand out in every room of the house. Admire solid paneled wood doors, wainscoting, and beautifully intricate trim on the windows, decorative fireplace, and banister. Other great features in this one-of-a-kind home include beautiful cased doorways and windows and built-in storage. 2 bedrooms, one full bath. Modern amenities have been added in the kitchen and baths to truly give you the best of both worlds! Off-street parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
263 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 263 Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 263 Hudson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
263 Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Hudson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 263 Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 263 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 263 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
