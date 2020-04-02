263 Hudson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent one side of this beautiful historic home with Victorian charm, less than one mile from shopping and dining in downtown Newark. They don't build houses like this any more! You'll love the cheery yellow siding, covered front porch, and large back deck. Inside, rich wood details stand out in every room of the house. Admire solid paneled wood doors, wainscoting, and beautifully intricate trim on the windows, decorative fireplace, and banister. Other great features in this one-of-a-kind home include beautiful cased doorways and windows and built-in storage. 2 bedrooms, one full bath. Modern amenities have been added in the kitchen and baths to truly give you the best of both worlds! Off-street parking.

