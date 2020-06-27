All apartments in New Albany
Find more places like 7277 Waterston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
7277 Waterston
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

7277 Waterston

7277 Waterston · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Albany
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7277 Waterston, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Prestigious street w gorgeous views of the saltwater pool/fireplace & private yard from this stunning home in the NACC Communities. A spacious foyer welcomes you to the home, flanked by a grand dining room & a wood paneled executive den perfect for writing contracts or sipping bourbon. Beautiful wide plank hardwood floors enhance this 7992 sq ft executive home. A true gourmet kitchen in neutral light tones is open to the great room & views of the pool. The bedrooms are generously proportioned -each with it's own bath. The second floor en suite Owners Suite features a sitting room and is separate from the other bedrooms. The private entry carriage suite features an inviting living room, bedroom w/full bath. The lower level is complete w/Theater space,Bar, exercise Room/5th BR & full bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7277 Waterston have any available units?
7277 Waterston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 7277 Waterston have?
Some of 7277 Waterston's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7277 Waterston currently offering any rent specials?
7277 Waterston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7277 Waterston pet-friendly?
No, 7277 Waterston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 7277 Waterston offer parking?
Yes, 7277 Waterston offers parking.
Does 7277 Waterston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7277 Waterston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7277 Waterston have a pool?
Yes, 7277 Waterston has a pool.
Does 7277 Waterston have accessible units?
No, 7277 Waterston does not have accessible units.
Does 7277 Waterston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7277 Waterston has units with dishwashers.
Does 7277 Waterston have units with air conditioning?
No, 7277 Waterston does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W
New Albany, OH 43230
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr
New Albany, OH 43054
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E
New Albany, OH 43054

Similar Pages

New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms
New Albany Apartments with BalconyNew Albany Apartments with Parking
New Albany Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University