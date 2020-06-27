7277 Waterston

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Prestigious street w gorgeous views of the saltwater pool/fireplace & private yard from this stunning home in the NACC Communities. A spacious foyer welcomes you to the home, flanked by a grand dining room & a wood paneled executive den perfect for writing contracts or sipping bourbon. Beautiful wide plank hardwood floors enhance this 7992 sq ft executive home. A true gourmet kitchen in neutral light tones is open to the great room & views of the pool. The bedrooms are generously proportioned -each with it's own bath. The second floor en suite Owners Suite features a sitting room and is separate from the other bedrooms. The private entry carriage suite features an inviting living room, bedroom w/full bath. The lower level is complete w/Theater space,Bar, exercise Room/5th BR & full bath