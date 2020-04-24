All apartments in Mount Healthy Heights
Find more places like 10486 Gloria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Healthy Heights, OH
/
10486 Gloria Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:04 AM

10486 Gloria Avenue

10486 Gloria Avenue · (513) 449-2469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH 45231
Mount Healthy Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Enter into this wonderful home, to your left is a kitchen with all black appliances, gas stove ,island. Kitchen has access to the backyard and one-car garage.

Living room / family room down the hall is full bath
And then two bedrooms both have carpet anda closet.

Master bedroom with a closet and has a full bath with a shower.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
10486 Gloria Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10486 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 10486 Gloria Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10486 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10486 Gloria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10486 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10486 Gloria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10486 Gloria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10486 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 10486 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10486 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10486 Gloria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10486 Gloria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10486 Gloria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10486 Gloria Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHNorthbrook, OHWoodlawn, OHBridgetown, OHBeckett Ridge, OHSharonville, OHNorwood, OH
Dayton, KYBellevue, KYFort Thomas, KYKenwood, OHFort Wright, KYMonroe, OHTrenton, OHWilder, KYErlanger, KYSouthgate, KYFour Bridges, OHCold Spring, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity