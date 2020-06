Amenities

CALL FOR A VIDEO TOUR!** This impeccably maintained house has been recently updated with fresh paint and newer carpeting throughout. There are recently installed granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen is large and open with newer appliances. There are three bedrooms and two full baths with one bedroom and bath on the first floor. Great for entertaining and relaxing is the spacious deck and great treed backyard with lots of privacy. Also for sale MLS #4162405. Minimum 2 year lease.