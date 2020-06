Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated microwave internet access furnished

Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton. If you are looking for something refined and inviting - this home is perfect for you. We care about our home and the guests that come to use it. We have 4 flat screen tv's with full cable t.v. and also roku. You can use our 2-car garage to park your car.



No Pets Allowed



