Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton. If you are looking for something refined and inviting - this home is perfect for you. We care about our home and the guests that come to use it. We have 3 flat screen tv's with full cable t.v. and also roku. You can use our 2-car garage to park your car. This place is relaxing and comfortable for those traveling or a great place for local short-term stays.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5268119)