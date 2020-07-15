/
3 bedroom apartments
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monfort Heights
Verified
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 Unit Available
Lower Price Hill
1452 State Ave
1452 State Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
The Lot is a Perfect Place to Build your new Home - Rent For only $100 a month 1 0.14 acres ACRE of land a. for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2242 Victor Street
2242 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Ideal location near UC for 2020-2021 School year! Lots of charm&character w/ natural wood work,hardwood flr,stained glass,2 original ornate decorative FPs, skylights&built-ins.Lg spacious rooms&open great room. Large kitchen.
1 Unit Available
CUF
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
1 Unit Available
The Heights
2960 Deckebach Avenue
2960 Deckebach Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Charming single family home with in walking distance to the University of Cincinnati, the hospitals and seconds to Downtown Cincinnati. Large rooms, two full bathrooms, private back yard, and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
1 Unit Available
Northgate
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
