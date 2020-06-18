807 Fourteenth Avenue,

Amenities

807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This home has a 1 car detached garage and has been completely updated with new flooring, windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has a separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, utility tub and a full basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE4707387)