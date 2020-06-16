All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like 604 Sixteenth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, OH
/
604 Sixteenth Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:00 PM

604 Sixteenth Avenue

604 16th Avenue · (513) 465-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Douglass

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement. Large closets! Ready for you to call home!

One year lease required. Full month rent & deposit due at lease signing. No pets allowed. Utilities must be in tenant's name. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please email sixteenthrentals@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a viewing. More information available at www.middletown4rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have any available units?
604 Sixteenth Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Is 604 Sixteenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 Sixteenth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Sixteenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Sixteenth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Sixteenth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 604 Sixteenth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct
Middletown, OH 45044
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln
Middletown, OH 45042
Village East
3530 Village Dr
Middletown, OH 45005
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr
Middletown, OH 45044

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with BalconyMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OH
Fort Thomas, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHTipp City, OHElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity