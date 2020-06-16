604 Sixteenth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement. Large closets! Ready for you to call home!



One year lease required. Full month rent & deposit due at lease signing. No pets allowed. Utilities must be in tenant's name. Equal Housing Opportunity. Please email sixteenthrentals@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a viewing. More information available at www.middletown4rent.com