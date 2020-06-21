All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3509 Poinciana Road,

3509 Poinciana Road · (513) 275-1510
Location

3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH 45042
El Dorado-Williamsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3509 Poinciana Road, · Avail. Jul 3

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, tile flooring, updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, spacious living area, dining room, full finished basement, extra room that could be used as another bedroom, and w/d hookup. Outside you'll find a 1 car attached garage, storage shed, a deck and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5840292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Poinciana Road, have any available units?
3509 Poinciana Road, has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Poinciana Road, have?
Some of 3509 Poinciana Road,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Poinciana Road, currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Poinciana Road, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Poinciana Road, pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Poinciana Road, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 3509 Poinciana Road, offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Poinciana Road, does offer parking.
Does 3509 Poinciana Road, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Poinciana Road, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Poinciana Road, have a pool?
No, 3509 Poinciana Road, does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Poinciana Road, have accessible units?
No, 3509 Poinciana Road, does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Poinciana Road, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Poinciana Road, has units with dishwashers.
