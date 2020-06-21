Amenities

3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, tile flooring, updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, spacious living area, dining room, full finished basement, extra room that could be used as another bedroom, and w/d hookup. Outside you'll find a 1 car attached garage, storage shed, a deck and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE5840292)