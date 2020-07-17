All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH 45044
Amanda-Oneida

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 Oxford State Road, · Avail. Jul 24

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/24/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This cute and cozy home has hardwood flooring throughout and natural light flooding the living areas. Outside you will find off-street parking in a 1 car attached garage, and a large yard. Don't pass it by! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Section 8 Accepted**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE1837275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have any available units?
2009 Oxford State Road, has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Is 2009 Oxford State Road, currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Oxford State Road, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Oxford State Road, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Oxford State Road, is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Oxford State Road, offers parking.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Oxford State Road, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have a pool?
No, 2009 Oxford State Road, does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have accessible units?
No, 2009 Oxford State Road, does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Oxford State Road, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Oxford State Road, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Oxford State Road, does not have units with air conditioning.
