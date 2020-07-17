Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/24/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This cute and cozy home has hardwood flooring throughout and natural light flooding the living areas. Outside you will find off-street parking in a 1 car attached garage, and a large yard. Don't pass it by! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Section 8 Accepted**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE1837275)