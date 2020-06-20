All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1001 South Main Street,

1001 South Main Street · (513) 737-2640
Location

1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH 45044
South Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 South Main Street, · Avail. Jun 26

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/26/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage, patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

(RLNE5807746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 South Main Street, have any available units?
1001 South Main Street, has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 South Main Street, have?
Some of 1001 South Main Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 South Main Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1001 South Main Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 South Main Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 South Main Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1001 South Main Street, offer parking?
Yes, 1001 South Main Street, does offer parking.
Does 1001 South Main Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 South Main Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 South Main Street, have a pool?
No, 1001 South Main Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1001 South Main Street, have accessible units?
No, 1001 South Main Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 South Main Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 South Main Street, has units with dishwashers.
