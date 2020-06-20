Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1001 South Main Street, Available 06/26/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage, patio and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



(RLNE5807746)