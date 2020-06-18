8755 Jackson Street 2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918



OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, June 21st, between 12-1pm



No Private Showings.

2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)

Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee



Visit our website for all requirements and to apply

http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/



This two bedroom suite is a lower unit of a historic multi-family home. It has been completely refurbished but the historic wood beams and old-world architecture have been preserved. Conveniently located in Mentor, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

(RLNE5781674)