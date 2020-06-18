All apartments in Mentor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8755 Jackson Street 2

8755 Jackson Street · (440) 345-6366
Location

8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH 44060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918

OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, June 21st, between 12-1pm

No Private Showings.
2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)
Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee

Visit our website for all requirements and to apply
http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/

This two bedroom suite is a lower unit of a historic multi-family home. It has been completely refurbished but the historic wood beams and old-world architecture have been preserved. Conveniently located in Mentor, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80918
Property Id 80918

(RLNE5781674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have any available units?
8755 Jackson Street 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have?
Some of 8755 Jackson Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 Jackson Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8755 Jackson Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 Jackson Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 Jackson Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 offer parking?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8755 Jackson Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have a pool?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8755 Jackson Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 Jackson Street 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 Jackson Street 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
