Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5689 Ivy Drive
5689 Ivy Drive, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
836 sqft
Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air.
Results within 5 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
28 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Plymouth Rd
300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 2
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
Results within 10 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH

Finding an apartment in Mentor-on-the-Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

