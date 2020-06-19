All apartments in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
5689 Ivy Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

5689 Ivy Drive

5689 Ivy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5689 Ivy Drive, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH 44060

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air. Gas logs fireplace as a secondary heat source. Furnace and A/C only 11 years old. All LED lights, water efficient toilet and a fenced in back yard are just a few of the amenities to this home. Less than 1 mile from LOBO and Mentor Beach Parks. Less than 300 yards from the Lake Erie Shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 Ivy Drive have any available units?
5689 Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH.
What amenities does 5689 Ivy Drive have?
Some of 5689 Ivy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5689 Ivy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5689 Ivy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5689 Ivy Drive does offer parking.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5689 Ivy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive have a pool?
No, 5689 Ivy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5689 Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5689 Ivy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5689 Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5689 Ivy Drive has units with air conditioning.
