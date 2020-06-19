5689 Ivy Drive

Amenities

Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air. Gas logs fireplace as a secondary heat source. Furnace and A/C only 11 years old. All LED lights, water efficient toilet and a fenced in back yard are just a few of the amenities to this home. Less than 1 mile from LOBO and Mentor Beach Parks. Less than 300 yards from the Lake Erie Shore.