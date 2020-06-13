Apartment List
/
OH
/
mayfield heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Mayfield Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield Heights
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Winchester Road
1608 Winchester Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172406?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Updated Kitchen with ALL appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield Heights
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1884 sqft
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4391 Prasse Rd
4391 Prasse Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1351 sqft
MOVE-IN Special- Please inquire! - CLICK LINK BELOW FOR VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=hu-XCP7YCUWODvLTo8hQKQ (RLNE5755053)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
City Guide for Mayfield Heights, OH

If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.

Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mayfield Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Mayfield Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Mayfield Heights 1 BedroomsMayfield Heights 2 BedroomsMayfield Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMayfield Heights 3 Bedrooms
Mayfield Heights Apartments with BalconyMayfield Heights Apartments with GarageMayfield Heights Apartments with GymMayfield Heights Apartments with Parking
Mayfield Heights Apartments with PoolMayfield Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsMayfield Heights Pet Friendly PlacesMayfield Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University