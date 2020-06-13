91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH
If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.
Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city. See more
Finding an apartment in Mayfield Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.